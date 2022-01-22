Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.38.

NYSE NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 36.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

