Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,355 shares of company stock worth $107,160,094 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.