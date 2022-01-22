CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $635.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016471 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008750 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,753,987 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

