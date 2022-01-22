Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $689.89

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.89 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 913 ($12.46). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 905 ($12.35), with a volume of 1,170,327 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.73) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($10.10).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 821.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 693.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

