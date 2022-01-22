Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,750 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.12 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

