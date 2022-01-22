Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Citizens has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

