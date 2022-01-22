Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) versus HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head to Head Review

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HBT Financial $158.52 million 3.34 $36.85 million $2.01 9.07

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A HBT Financial 33.80% 14.95% 1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Citizens Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

