Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,836 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

