Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

