Citigroup Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

VIPS opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.