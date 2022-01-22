Citigroup Inc. Has $13.35 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,861 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

