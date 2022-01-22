Citigroup Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after buying an additional 327,215 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

