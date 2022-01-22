CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.96 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

