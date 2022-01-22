CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 599 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $32.04 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

