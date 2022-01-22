CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $331,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

