CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $331,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

