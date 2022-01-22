CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $304,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

