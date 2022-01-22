CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

