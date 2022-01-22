Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIAN. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company.
Shares of CIAN stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. Cian has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.71.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
