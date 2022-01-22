CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

