CI Investments Inc. Sells 104 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

