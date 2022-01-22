CI Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.