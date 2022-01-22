CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.48 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

