CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

