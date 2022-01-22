CI Investments Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

