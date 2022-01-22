CI Investments Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of IT opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day moving average of $305.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

