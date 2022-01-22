CI Investments Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 77.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

GNRC stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day moving average is $409.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

