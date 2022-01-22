CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 234.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

