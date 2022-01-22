CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Life Storage by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

