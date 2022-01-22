Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

