Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

