Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$13.84. 8,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$236.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.85.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

