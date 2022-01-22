Chesswood Group Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE CHW opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.85. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$236.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

