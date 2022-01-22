Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $496.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

NYSE CHE opened at $470.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.53. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 167.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

