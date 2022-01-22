Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $773.84.

Charter Communications stock opened at $569.69 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $568.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

