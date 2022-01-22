Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,314 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $146,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.