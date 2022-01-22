ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

