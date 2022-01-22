Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

