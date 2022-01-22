Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $6.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 11,656,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.