Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 318,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,152,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

