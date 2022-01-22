CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.41

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 59784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

