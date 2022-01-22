Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Gap Down to $120.29

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.29, but opened at $117.20. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 5,039 shares.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

