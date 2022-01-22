Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,150,920.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.