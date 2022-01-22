CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 545,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

