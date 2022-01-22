CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 545,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:CTT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
