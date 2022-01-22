CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.39, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total transaction of $8,540,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 567,874 shares worth $104,361,173. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

