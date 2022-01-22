CastleArk Alternatives LLC Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4,759.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.