CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 6,950 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

