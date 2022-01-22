CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 5,160 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

