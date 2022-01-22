CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 17,790 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

