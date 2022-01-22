CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

